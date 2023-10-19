New chef with Dayton ties joins Demnika’s Italiano in Kettering

There’s a new chef at Demnika’s Italiano, a casual, family-friendly Italian restaurant in Kettering.

Beto Troni, the son of the late Jimmy Troni, who owned Jimmy’s Italian Kitchen in Kettering and Deroma Italian Restaurant in Huber Heights, is returning to the Dayton area after living in Florida for several years.

“After my dad passed away, I had no reason to stay here,” Troni said. “Now I’m going to bring my talents to Dayton, Ohio.”

Troni and his wife, Qujle, are joining his aunt and uncle, Advije and Meef Demnika, in the kitchen at the family’s newest restaurant in Kettering.

Demnika’s Italiano opened at 2667 S. Dixie Drive nearly a year ago in the former spot of Palermo’s Restaurant. The family previously owned Palermo’s Restaurant when Meef opened and operated the restaurant from 2007 to 2017. Troni recalled working with Meef at Palermo’s Restaurant for three to four months before he and his dad opened Jimmy’s Italian Kitchen. He said returning to the restaurant gave him goosebumps.

Troni is looking forward to keeping his dad’s legacy going in the Dayton area.

“The customers are like family,” Troni said. “Once you give them good conversation, good food, they always come back.”

With the addition of Troni to their team, Demnika’s Italiano plans to add new daily specials like Chicken Salerno, Chicken Picatta, Shrimp Scampi, Shrimp Parm, and Salmon among others.

“It’s not a job to me — it’s a hobby,” Troni said. “It keeps me busy and I love what I do. I make everything with love.”

Troni plans to focus on the catering aspect of the business, particularly offering a unique menu with various options.