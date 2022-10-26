Koji Burger to have lunch pop-ups, brick-and-mortar in development

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

He explained everything is made in house including the buns.

“Our focus is on putting out an incredible, high quality product while also ensuring we do so in a timely manner,” Yankus said.

The pop-ups will be held Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or until sold out. Dates include November 11, 12, 18, 19 and 26.

During the pop-ups, Koji Burger will showcase guest bartenders sharing their creativity through craft soda making and cocktails. Jon Mezera of Gem City Butchery will also be featured.

“It is so important to us that we continue to support local businesses, and in doing that, we have developed lasting friendships with so many creative individuals,” Yankus said.

For more information about Koji Burger, visit the pop-up’s Facebook or Instagram pages. More information on the menu and December pop-up dates will be available soon.

Jollity, located at 127 E. Third Street in Dayton, will not accept reservations for Koji Burger.