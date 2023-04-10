Levitt Pavilion to announce 2023 concert season next month

Levitt Pavilion Dayton will announce its 2023 Eichelberger Concert Season Thursday, May 4 featuring music by Dayton Salsa Project.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. with DJ Danny D, food trucks and booths highlighting all that Levitt Dayton has to offer throughout the summer season. Dayton Salsa Project will hit the stage at 7 p.m.
In addition to the music and season announcement, the event will mark the first opportunity for new Levitt Dayton members – annual fund donors who have donated over $100 – to pick up their new membership cards. These cards grant them access to exclusive member benefits and perks throughout the season.
Levitt Dayton is a non-profit organization dedicated to building community through free outdoor concerts in downtown Dayton, showcasing a diverse range of musical genres and artists.
The event is free and open to the public. No ticket is necessary. Levitt Pavilion is located at 134 S. Main St., Dayton.
Find more information about the event and membership at LevittDayton.org.
