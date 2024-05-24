List: Memorial Day events slated around the region

The following is a list of Memorial Day events in the Dayton Daily News coverage area. These events commemorate the men and women who have served in the United States armed forces.
Third Annual Military History Muster
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Location: “Calamityville” National Center for Medical Readiness, 506 E. Xenia Drive, Fairborn
Description: A free event with reenactors, living historians, the 4 Freedom Equestrian Team, military vehicles, weapons displays and more. Conducted by the Miami Valley Military History Museum.
More details: (937) 318-8820 or mvmhm.com
Heritage Day at Carillon Historical Park
When: Noon-7 p.m. Sunday (Philharmonic at 7 p.m.)
Location: Carillon Historical Park: 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton
Description: Carillon Historical Park will host a Heritage Day celebration honoring Dayton history. The park will have a number of activities, including a performance by the Dayton Philharmonic. Free parking; admission is $10 per child, $12 for seniors and $14 for adults.
More details: daytonhistory.org/events/special-events/dayton-heritage-day-with-the-dayton-philharmonic
Memorial Weekend Mass at Calvary Cemetery
When: 10-11 a.m. Sunday
Location: Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Drive, Dayton
Description: A special session of Mass the morning of May 26. The event will be led by Rev. Stretch and include the Boy Scouts of America Troop 516 and the Knights of Columbus.
Civil War Tour at Greenwood Cemetery
When: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday
Location: Greenwood Cemetery, 1123 Heaton St., Hamilton
Description: A walking tour of Greenwood Cemetery hosted by “Walking With History LLC” and “Brews, Battles, and BS” will include a stroll around the cemetery to chat about Civil War personalities while reflecting on Memorial Day. The tour is open to the public but no children are allowed. Meet at the GAR monument between 9:45-10 a.m. A 1-mile walk, wear comfortable shoes. Donations collected benefit the Butler County Historical Society.
More details: facebook.com/events/778374550930588
Rocky’s Run for Freedom 5K
When: Begins at 9 a.m. Saturday
Location: Veterans Memorial Park in Miamisburg
More details: facebook.com/PlayMiamisburg
Memorial Day Ceremony at Dayton National Cemetery
When: 11 a.m. Monday
Location: 4400 W. Third St., Dayton
Description: The VA hosts commemoration ceremonies at more than 130 national cemeteries throughout the U.S. on Memorial Day.
Memorial Day ceremonies, parade in Miamisburg
When: 8:45 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of good Hope Cemetery, 9:15 a.m. at Hill Grove Cemetery, 9:40 a.m. at Highland Cemetery, 10:30 a.m. at Linden Ave. Bridge, and a parade at 11 a.m.
Description: A service follows the parade at Veteran Memorial Park and a picnic in the park will happen after the service.
More details: facebook.com/PlayMiamisburg
‘Remembering Their Sacrifice’ Springfield Memorial Day Parade
When: 9 a.m. Monday
Location: Begins at at Veterans Park in Springfield and travels the same path it has the last few years. It will start at the bridge, go up and wrap back around to end at the park.
More details: facebook.com/SpringfieldOHMemorialDayParade
Enon Memorial Day Parade
When: 2 p.m. Sunday
Location: Begins at Greenon High School, 510 Enon-Xenia Road, and ends at Enon Cemetery, 6013 Dayton-Springfield Road
Description: A ceremony will be presented by Enon VFW Post 8437 in Enon Cemetery at Monument Hill once the parade ends.
More details: enon-oh.gov/news/memorial-day-parade-2024
Memorial Day Ceremony in Germantown
When: 10 a.m. MondayMay27
Location: Veterans Memorial Day Park, 190 W. Warren St., Germantown
Description: Patriotic music, presentation of flag, bugle call, guest speaker, message from CWO (US Army Retired) David Shortt, floral tributes and more. Also a walk to the cemetery involving multiple groups and a service at Germantown Union Cemetery.
Franklin Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony
When: 10 a.m. Monday
Location: Starts on Main Street at Franklin Yards and travels down Main to Sixth, left on Sixth, right on River, right on Third and ends with a ceremony at the corner of Third and Main streets.
More details: franklinohio.org/community/events___activities_/memorial_day_parade.php
Memorial Day Ceremony in Beavercreek
When: 2 p.m. Monday
Location: Veterans Memorial Park, 1911 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek
Description: Commemorates those who lost their lives serving in the U.S. armed forces. Guests asked to bring chairs to sit in as bleacher seating is limited.
More details: beavercreekohio.gov/806/Memorial-Day-Ceremony
Memorial Day Ceremony in Centerville
When: 9-10 a.m. Monday
Location: Cornerstone Park, 5210 Cornerstone N. Blvd., Centerville
More details: centervilleohio.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/3888
Memorial Day Ceremony in Huber Heights
When: 5-6 p.m. Monday
Location: Thomas A. Cloud Park - Veterans Memorial, 4707 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights
Description: A wreath laying ceremony hosted by the Huber Heights Military and Veterans Commission.
More details: facebook.com/events/965774728383830
Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony in Middletown
When: 10 a.m.-noon Monday
Location: Marches down Verity Parkway to Woodside Cemetery in Middletown. Tribute at Woodside following the parade.
More details: cityofmiddletown.org
Kings Island Military Days
When: Friday through Monday
Location: Kings Island amusement park in Mason
Description: Free admission to military personnel the entire weekend. This includes active, retired, veterans, reserves and national guard. Military members also get up to $45 in savings when purchasing tickets online for up to six friends and family members.
More details: visitkingsisland.com/events/military-days
