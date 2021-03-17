Local nonprofit Girls on the Run to hold raffle, including Dayton artist’s original work

Elsass is a “reformed businessman,” according to his website, who began experimenting in contemporary art after finishing his business career. His work has been displayed in galleries around the world.

There is also a raffle for a golf-and-bourbon package and a spa and self-care package. Each ticket is $25.

The Golf and Bourbon raffle item consists of three complimentary 18-hole rounds of golf at Moraine Country Club, four complimentary 18-hole rounds at Yankee Trace, four entrees at Yankee Trace, Titleist Pro V1 golf balls and Stagg JR Kentucky Straight bourbon whiskey.

The Self-Care package includes a Woodhouse Spa gift certificate, Barefoot Girl Small Batch Skincare Products and Gift Certificate, Juggernaut Hillside cabernet sauvignon, a Winds Café and The Winds Wine Cellar gift certificate, Sara Sela handmade gem amethyst necklace and a Tea Leaf labradorite stone earrings.

The raffle tickets will help fund journals, running shoes, program registration, healthy snacks and supplies for GOTR Dayton.

Raffle tickets are available until April 30, and the drawing date is May 3.

More information and raffle ticket purchase can be found at go.rallyup.com/gotrdaytonraffle.