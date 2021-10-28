Local pride: Buckeye Vodka introduces ‘refreshed’ bottle for 10th anniversary and free cocktail book

As the brand celebrates its milestone year, celebrations are planned to “bring awareness to the brand’s longevity, including local community cause campaigns, a free online cocktail book and more.”

The free eBook can be found by visiting buckeyevodka.com/cocktail-book-gate. Every time the digital cocktail book is downloaded, Buckeye Vodka pledged to donate $5 to Ohio charities, including Dayton’s Homefull, Toledo’s Food For Thought and more.