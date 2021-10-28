Local pride: Buckeye Vodka introduces ‘refreshed’ bottle for 10th anniversary and free cocktail book

A quickly recognizable product that started with two Centerville brothers has been reimagined as the business celebrates its 10th anniversary.
Buckeye Vodka’s celebratory offerings most recently includes a brand refresh and a new, “easier to handle” 1.75L bottle.
“We’re proud to have reached 10 years as a company and we are more than grateful for the support we have received from the Ohio Community,” said Jim Finke, Buckeye Vodka co-founder. “Our success is a testament to the passion and effort we pour into every bottle that is then shared with every bar, restaurant and liquor store that supports us as a result.”
As the brand celebrates its milestone year, celebrations are planned to “bring awareness to the brand’s longevity, including local community cause campaigns, a free online cocktail book and more.”
The free eBook can be found by visiting buckeyevodka.com/cocktail-book-gate. Every time the digital cocktail book is downloaded, Buckeye Vodka pledged to donate $5 to Ohio charities, including Dayton’s Homefull, Toledo’s Food For Thought and more.
“In the last two years alone, Buckeye Vodka raised and donated nearly $100,000,” according to a Buckeye Vodka release. “During the pandemic Buckeye Vodka partnered with two other Dayton-based companies, MiracleCorp and Dayton Freight, to make and donate upwards of $50,000 of hand sanitizer.”