Local shows featuring ‘Dave Chappelle & Friends’ canceled

The next half-dozen 'Dave Chappelle & Friends — An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair’ shows scheduled for Wirrig Pavilion outside of Yellow Springs have been canceled, including a performance that was scheduled to start at 8 p.m. tonight, according to Ticketmaster’s web site.
No immediate reason was given for the cancellation. Other shows showing as canceled on the ticketing web site included this Saturday, Sept. 26, as well as Sept. 30, Oct. 1, Oct. 2 and Oct. 3.
“Unfortunately, this event has been canceled,” the Ticketmaster web site says of tonight’s scheduled performance. “To see if your event is eligible for credit, please check your account. Otherwise, you should expect to receive your refund automatically in as soon as 30 days. Please note, we’ll process your refund as soon as we receive funds from the event organizer.”
Chappelle has obtained permission to host the shows from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine because of strict safety protocols. And as of Aug. 6, a zoning variance on the Wirrig Pavilion from the Miami Township Board of Zoning Appeals allowed the shows to continue until Oct. 4.
During a hearing, it was reported that the Zoning Inspector Richard Zopf received 400 letters and 2,000 emails in support of the events, from locals and fans who drove across the country to attend.
The positive effects on the local economy as well as the social benefits were deemed worthy.