Long-awaited Dayton Beer Company rooftop space opens tomorrow

There’s a new spot to wonder at Dayton’s skyline while enjoying a cold, local beer.
The Dayton Beer Company, located at 41 Madison St. in downtown Dayton, announced its brand new, rooftop patio is officially open for good starting Tuesday, May 4.
According to a DBC Facebook post, customers will be able to get a beer up on the rooftop while “enjoying the sunshine and awesome views.” The rooftop patio is not pet-friendly. However, DBC’s original patio and beer garden are pet-friendly.
The rooftop addition is the latest in a series of major upgrades and expansions for the Dayton brewery. In December, The Dive @ DBC, formerly known as Second Street Pizza, made its debut with an emphasis on scratch-made food with the highest quality ingredients, according to DBC founder Peter Hilgeman.
Upon the opening of The Dive @ DBC, Hilgeman added that after the opening of the rooftop bar and event space, the food service will begin expanding its menu throughout 2021.
In a DBC Facebook post on April 21, the brewery added it would be looking to hire full time cooks, food runners, bartenders and distillery tour guides. Anyone interested in applying should email a resume to peter@thedaytonbeerco.com.
DBC opens on Tuesday at 4 p.m.