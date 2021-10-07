Loving homes needed: Last days to help humane society’s Empty the Shelters event

“How it works:

1. Visit www.hsdayton.org/adopt to find a cat or kitten that you like.

2. Fill out an adoption application online and click submit.

3. Our team will review your application and if it is approved we will call to set up a time for you to come and meet that specific cat on October 5th through October 9th. This offer is good only on cats at our main shelter (1661 Nicholas Road) and at the MeowZa Cat Boutique (inside the Dayton Mall by JC Penney).

4. If you choose to adopt, you will be asked to fill out a survey along with your final adoption paperwork. When you complete the survey you will be eligible for the adoption discount making your total adoption cost $25. Thanks to BISSELL Pet Foundation’s grant, they are generously covering the remainder of your adoption fee.”

“Shelters are in dire need of support in the wake of natural disasters and overcrowding due to obstacles such as increased length of stay and slowed adoptions for mid-to-large sized dogs,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation.

The Bissell Foundation, founded in 2011, began the Empty the Shelters event in 2016 and has since helped more than 61,787 animals find homes in the US and Canada.

“Our fall ‘Empty the Shelters’ will support the adoption of thousands of pets across the country, helping shelters in this time of crisis,” Bissell said. “Opening your home to a shelter pet will save a life and create space to give another pet a chance.”