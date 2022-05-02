dayton logo
Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour is back with a stop in the area

Luke Bryan performs on the Proud To Be Right Here 2021 tour at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Tinley Park, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour is coming back to the area with a stop in Champaign County.

The country music superstar is bringing his show to Springfork Farms in Irwin, a community near Mechanicsburg, Springfield and Urbana, on Friday, Sept. 16.

He will be joined by Jameson Rodgers, The Peach Pickers and DJ Rock.

According to Luke Bryan’s website, parking opens at 2 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m. and the show kicks off at 6 p.m. Tickets are $65 in advance or $80 at the door. Parking is $5 in advance or $20 the day of the concert.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 5. Presale tickets for Luke Bryan’s Nut House Fan Club went on sale today.

In 2018, Luke Bryan’s 10th annual farm tour stopped at Ayars Family Farm, located just outside of Mechanicsburg. That concert was previously scheduled for Springfork Farms.

For more information, visit www.lukebryan.com or visit the Luke Bryan Farm Tour Facebook page.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

