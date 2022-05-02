Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour is back with a stop in the area

Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour is coming back to the area with a stop in Champaign County.
The country music superstar is bringing his show to Springfork Farms in Irwin, a community near Mechanicsburg, Springfield and Urbana, on Friday, Sept. 16.
He will be joined by Jameson Rodgers, The Peach Pickers and DJ Rock.
According to Luke Bryan’s website, parking opens at 2 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m. and the show kicks off at 6 p.m. Tickets are $65 in advance or $80 at the door. Parking is $5 in advance or $20 the day of the concert.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 5. Presale tickets for Luke Bryan’s Nut House Fan Club went on sale today.
Hey #NutHouse! Get your #FarmTour2022 tickets before anyone else NOW through the exclusive presale. Not a member? Join here https://t.co/fi3FefLH5B - Team Luke pic.twitter.com/cLCTn2J0ML— Luke Bryan (@lukebryan) May 2, 2022
In 2018, Luke Bryan’s 10th annual farm tour stopped at Ayars Family Farm, located just outside of Mechanicsburg. That concert was previously scheduled for Springfork Farms.
For more information, visit www.lukebryan.com or visit the Luke Bryan Farm Tour Facebook page.
