MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Diaper donations are a big need in the Dayton region

Dayton Diaper Depot was started three years ago to help alleviate the diaper need for babies and mothers across the Miami Valley.

“Our founder, Maggie Schneemann, discovered that mothers were using their diapers much longer than they should have and babies were often in wet and dirty diapers,” Thomas said.

The diapers they collect are distributed through more than 40 partner agencies including various food pantries, schools and other health organizations. Among them are Springfield City Schools, Dayton Public Schools, Feeding Friends Food Pantry, Xenia FISH, Fairborn FISH, Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Community Support Center and Good Neighbor House,

House of Bread, First Dawn Food Pantry, Threads of Miamisburg, Catholic Social Services, Elizabeth New Life Center, Dayton Women’s Center, Ebenezer Health Center, Kids in New Directions (KIND) and Wright Patterson Air Force Base Airmen’s Attic.

Thomas said Federal Assistance Programs such as SNAP and WIC are nutrition programs and do not help with purchasing diapers. The only program that can be used for diapers is Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF), which also has to cover expenses such as heat, electric and water bills, rent, clothing, and transportation, leaving little for diapers. Only 23 percent of families living below the Federal Poverty level receive TANF.

“On behalf of the military and spouse mothers, I want to thank the Dayton Diaper Depot for supporting the WPAFB Airman’s Attic,” writes Anna Schulte. “As the volunteer manager, I have seen the gratefulness of the mothers and fathers as they are able to get the diapers from our Attic, free of charge. They are then able to use their money for formula and other necessities. Your organization makes a positive difference in their lives.”

Kristy Sherman, associate director of Women’s Center Ohio Programs, said that clients come to her organization seeking assistance during challenging circumstances. “Our partnership with Dayton Diaper Depot helps us to fill that emergency need of diapers for our clients, therefore alleviating some of their anxieties during stressful times,” she said.

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith at meredith.moss@coxinc.com. Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.

Diaper drive planned

In honor of Mother’s Day, Dayton Diaper Depot is having a Community Diaper Drive April 26-May 13 at locations throughout the Miami Valley. It needs any size disposable diapers of any brand Diaper Depot does not give out diapers in their original packaging, but instead, wraps them in bundles of 25 for distribution.

Look for the drop-off barrels at these locations: Assurance Baptist Church in Trotwood, St. Charles Church in Kettering, Village Peddler and Angel Heaven in West Milton, Coffman YMCA in Springboro, Kettering YMCA, Centerville and Woodbourne Libraries, Centerville-Washington Township Park District Administration Office, Dot’s Market in Centerville, Performance Jeepland in Centerville, Rahn Dental of Ohio in Centerville, UBS Financial at Austin Landing and in Miamisburg, The Coffee Hub in Beavercreek and Xenia, My Favorite Muffin in Centerville, Siebenthaler Garden Center in Centerville, David’s United Church of Christ in Kettering, 5/3 Bank in Centerville, Washington-Centerville Public Libraries (Centerville and Woodbourne), Rec Plex-Washington Township Joyce Young Center in Centerville, Centerville Washington Township Park District Admin office in Centerville, the YMCA Coffman Center in Springboro and Kettering YMCA South.

Other ways to help

Cash donations can be made through the website: daytondiaperdepot.org.

Volunteers are needed to help with this drive. Sign up on the website or email info@daytondiaperdepot.org. “After the Community Drive, we will be wrapping all the diapers and would love some help,” Thomas said.

More online: daytondiaperdepot.org