Manna to hold grand opening in Centerville with 5-course meal

Manna, a new fine dining restaurant in Centerville’s historic Uptown neighborhood, is holding a grand opening on Saturday, May 20 with an all inclusive 5-course meal.
The grand opening comes after the restaurant opened its doors for a soft opening on May 12, confirmed City of Centerville Communications Director Kate Bostdorff. The restaurant is continuing the soft opening this week with reservations available between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. today through Friday, May 19. Reservations are available over the phone at 937-972-1215.
Executive chef and owner Margot Blondet, a Centerville resident of 18 years, previously said she had been looking to open something close to her home for a long time. What started as an idea of opening a bar, has now turned into a two-story upscale restaurant with two bars.
Manna means “food from the gods to feed the soul,” Blondet said. According to the Bible, when the Israelites were making their way through the desert, God sent them manna when they needed food.
Brandi Perrine, general manager of Salar, Blondet’s first restaurant in Dayton’s Oregon District, said the name comes from Blondet’s desire to take care of people.
“That’s what Margot is always striving for,” Perrine said. “She always calls her guest her friends and her family. She welcomes everyone into her restaurants. She just wants to create an atmosphere of being able to take care of people.”
The new restaurant offers a taste of Europe and South America. Unlike Salar, which focuses on Peruvian cuisine with international dishes, Manna will focus on European cuisine with French foods and touch of Peruvian.
The grand opening event is $190 per chair with seatings available at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are available online. All proceeds from the event will go to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society to help fund research to cure Leukemia, Lymphoma, Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and Myeloma, as well as improving the quality of life for patients and their families.
The 5-course meal will include cocktail and wine pairings. Below is the menu:
- Scallop & Flowers with Bathtub Gin
- Endive Salad with Domaine la Ferrandiere Viognier Pays d’Oc IGP
- Filet Poêlé with Comtesse Marion Pinot Noir Pays d’Oc IGP
- Ponzu Salmon together with Domaine de Fontsainte, Corbières, Languedoc-Roussillon
- Lucuma Profiterole to finish with their Wright of Flight
For more information about Manna, located at 61 W. Franklin St., visit www.mannauptown.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages.
