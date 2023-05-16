Manna to hold grand opening in Centerville with 5-course meal

“That’s what Margot is always striving for,” Perrine said. “She always calls her guest her friends and her family. She welcomes everyone into her restaurants. She just wants to create an atmosphere of being able to take care of people.”

The new restaurant offers a taste of Europe and South America. Unlike Salar, which focuses on Peruvian cuisine with international dishes, Manna will focus on European cuisine with French foods and touch of Peruvian.

The grand opening event is $190 per chair with seatings available at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are available online. All proceeds from the event will go to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society to help fund research to cure Leukemia, Lymphoma, Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and Myeloma, as well as improving the quality of life for patients and their families.

The 5-course meal will include cocktail and wine pairings. Below is the menu:

Scallop & Flowers with Bathtub Gin

Endive Salad with Domaine la Ferrandiere Viognier Pays d’Oc IGP

Filet Poêlé with Comtesse Marion Pinot Noir Pays d’Oc IGP

Ponzu Salmon together with Domaine de Fontsainte, Corbières, Languedoc-Roussillon

Lucuma Profiterole to finish with their Wright of Flight

For more information about Manna, located at 61 W. Franklin St., visit www.mannauptown.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages.