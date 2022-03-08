MARCH MEALS: Fish fries, fundraisers and St. Patrick’s Day

Fundraising events and dinners will also be gearing up this month with the weather warming, one of my favorites which is simple and sweet will be happening in less than a week at Stivers School for the Arts.

And then there’s St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, nearly smack dab in the middle of the month. March is definitely bringing it’s A-game when it comes to fresh and tasty food events. Here’s a closer look at a few of the things I’m excited about.

Carroll St. Pat’s Fest

There are plenty of great fish fries to choose from, but this year one of the larger ones, the Carroll High School (4524 Linden Ave., Dayton) is back in person with its Irish Fish Fry featuring baked and fried Icelandic Cod on March 11, followed by an Irish dinner of corned beef, Irish stew and soda bread on March 12.

It’s a two day event featuring plenty to occupy and enjoy. On Friday there is gambling and games of chance, a Philly pretzel factory booth and live music featuring Wildcat Road and Jameson’s Folly Irish Band.

Tickets for the fish fry are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. From 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. there is a drive-thru carryout for $10 a meal. Advance carryout sales are required to be made before the end of day on March 10.

One March 12 there is a Leprechaun land kiddie area from noon-6 p.m. and an Irish dinner from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A carnival food concession stand will be available all day. Irish dancers and student talent will be featured as well as live music from The Hathaways, Ithika and Big Mother.

Both days domestic and craft beer and margaritas as well as Irish coffee will be available for sale. Advance registrations are strongly encouraged.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.carrollhs.org/stpatsfest.

Soup Dressed Up

This fundraiser for Stivers School for the Arts (1313 E. Fifth St., Dayton) ceramic department is a gem if you’ve never been.

Students and staff at Stivers have created hundreds of bowls for you to choose from, each one a piece of art.

Caption In this file photo, Karisma Carpenter then a 10th grade ceramics student at Stivers School for the Arts, arranges bowls for the school’s annual “Soup Dressed Up” fundraiser. Patrons choose from the tables of hand-made ceramic bowls and then dine on soup, bread, dessert and drink donated by local restaurants. (File photo) Credit: Jan Underwood Credit: Jan Underwood Caption In this file photo, Karisma Carpenter then a 10th grade ceramics student at Stivers School for the Arts, arranges bowls for the school’s annual “Soup Dressed Up” fundraiser. Patrons choose from the tables of hand-made ceramic bowls and then dine on soup, bread, dessert and drink donated by local restaurants. (File photo) Credit: Jan Underwood Credit: Jan Underwood

Each guest may choose a handmade ceramic bowl and fill it with homemade soup, bread and dessert generously donated from local restaurants.

Enjoy dinner, watch wheel-throwing demonstrations, take a studio tour and see our students’ beautiful work.

The March 11, which runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. is a completely affordable $10 per person.

There will be raffles of works donated from ceramic artists and ceramics demonstrations taking place to help guests make an evening of it.

For more information visit www.theseedlings.org/event/soup-dressed-up.

St. Patrick’s Day

It’s no secret that the mother of all St. Patrick’s Day parties in the Miami Valley takes place at Dublin Pub.

The pre-party starts March 16 with a 5:30 p.m. cardio pumping party to kick the night off featuring Erica Magill Fitness.

At 6 p.m. the tent opens for a VIP pre-party featuring DJ Jay Nigro followed by the Naked Karate Girls at 8 p.m.

Caption The Dublin Pub's annual St. Patrick's Day celebration is a 2-day block party and is one of the biggest in the state. PHOTO / TOM GILLIAM PHOTOGRAPHY Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam Caption The Dublin Pub's annual St. Patrick's Day celebration is a 2-day block party and is one of the biggest in the state. PHOTO / TOM GILLIAM PHOTOGRAPHY Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The VIP experience is $50 good for admission to VIP night and St. Patrick’s Day as well as a souvenir cup. On March 17 the party starts with a 4:30 a.m. pre-check in at the Wayne Ave. entrance. Cover is $10, cash only. At 5:30 a.m. they will open, serving breakfast and Guinness with the first 100 people through getting a free St. Patrick’s Day shirt. Entertainment starts at 7 a.m. and goes until 1 a.m. the next morning, which means plenty of time to order several other classic Irish dishes throughout the day.

March has plenty to offer hungry diners. This just scratches the surface of what’s out there worthy of your attention, which is exciting to consider. And just as the weather in March moves in like a fierce lion, so does the food with some main events worthy of consideration.

Dayton Eats looks at the regional food stories and restaurant news that make mouths water. Menu updates, special dinners and events, new chefs, interesting new dishes and food adventures. Do you know of new exciting format changes, specials, happy hours, restaurant updates or any other tasty news you think is worth a closer look at?