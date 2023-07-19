McAlister’s Deli celebrates Free Tea Day Thursday across Dayton region

McAlister’s Deli is celebrating its 15th annual Free Tea Day by offering customers a free 32 oz. cup of tea on Thursday, July 20.

“With millions of glasses sold in 2022, McAlister’s Sweet Tea is one of the most beloved beverages in the fast-casual industry,” stated a McAlister’s Deli press release.

Customers can choose from sweet tea, unsweet tea, half tea/half lemonade, half sweet/half unsweet, tea with one flavor shot, or PassionBerry tea. There is a one tea per person limit for in-store orders and four tea limit per order via the McAlister’s Deli website or app.

McAlister’s Deli has 16 Ohio locations including restaurants in Beavercreek, Dayton, Hamilton and Mason. There is also a restaurant coming soon to Washington Twp.

For more information, visit www.mcalistersdeli.com.