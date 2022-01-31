MEET THE ‘HAMILTON’ CAST: Marcus Choi commands attention as George Washington

Previous credits: Choi has appeared on Broadway in “Flower Drum Song,” “Wicked,” “Sweet Charity,” “Allegiance,” and “Miss Saigon” among others. His TV credits include “FBI,” “Homeland,” “Luke Cage,” “Blindspot” and “Chicago P.D.”

Thoughts on ‘Hamilton’: In a 2018 interview with journalist Lia Chang, Choi reflected on his casting and the significance of diversity: “I feel so fortunate to be able to play this role. I know it’s such a great opportunity for me, but I can’t help but feel like it’s a big win for our community. Asian Americans are the most underrepresented ethnic group in entertainment, and I am so grateful to ‘Hamilton’ for taking the chance and casting Asians in principal roles for this tour.”