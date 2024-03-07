MetroParks offers volunteer opportunities on Earth Day 2024

Litter pickup is another activity happening during the Earth Day event. To show its appreciation, MetroParks will be providing volunteers with a snack and a gift.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

“It’s the perfect occasion for folks to welcome spring by spending a day outdoors with their friends or family giving back to the environment,” said Jenny Hymans, MetroParks volunteer services manager. “Volunteers are critical to helping MetroParks meet its mission to protect the region’s natural heritage and provide outdoor experiences that inspire a personal connection with nature.”

Those interested in this event may sign up to volunteer at metroparks.org. The organization recommends that large groups register early so there is enough space at all locations.

How to go

What: Adopt-A-Park event

Where: Various Five Rivers MetroParks locations

When: 9 a.m.- noon April 20

More info: metroparks.org