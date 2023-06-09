Mexican restaurant in Fairborn makes customers feel like family

La Base offers a large variety of authentic Mexican dishes with many of the recipes from their family. Efrain noted some of the recipes have been modified.

“Sometimes you have to step up and do things a little differently, so you can step away from other people,” he said. “You don’t want to be the same restaurant.”

Customer favorites include the fresh guacamole that is made tableside as well as fajitas and street tacos.

Adrienne Wynkoop of Fairborn is a fan of La Base. She said before La Base opened, she only went to Mexican restaurants to ease the cravings of her husband, Chad. Since La Base opened, she will even visit by herself.

“The culinary talent is just above and beyond here,” Adrienne said. “Everything is a food experience.”

“The food makes you feel like you are in somebody’s home in Mexico getting homemade food,” Chad echoed.

The Wynkoops favorites include the esteban pollo bowl, street tacos, lunch quesadilla and alan special. They also credited the restaurant for offering a welcoming and friendly atmosphere. They feel like family right when they walk in.

La Base is located in the space the previously housed a Pizza Hut. The restaurant has added an outdoor patio in addition to a bar and a wall to create privacy.

The restaurant has a happy hour from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.basemexrestaurant.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages.