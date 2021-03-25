Miami Valley Meals is giving back to Dayton on its 1st birthday

It’s been a year since former Dayton colleagues in the culinary field came together to serve the hungry during a time when their community needed them most.
Miami Valley Meals was established at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and began helping to serve the House of Bread as emergency culinary support. In May 2020, the group received its initial funding from the Miami Valley Community Action Partnership, enabling it to increase meal production through its host kitchen at the Life Enrichment Center and now-partner, Lindy’s Bakery at Daybreak.
To celebrate one full year of serving the Miami Valley, the organization will provide 200 meals to guests at House of Bread throughout this week.
“The House of Bread is where our organization first came together,” said Miami Valley Meals executive director Amanda DeLotelle. “Giving back to House of Bread on the one-year anniversary reminds us of where we started and how far we’ve come. We were able to thrive because of the House of Bread and other host kitchens that gave us a temporary home from which to serve. We have had tremendous board, coalition and community support, which we are grateful for.”
Currently, the organization provides more than 4,500 meals each week, according to a Miami Valley Meals release. In its year-long effort, Miami Valley Meals has served 123,000 meals, with much of the food coming from The Foodbank, Inc.