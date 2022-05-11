Mid-century Dayton home for sale featured on HGTV couple’s Instagram

A mid-century home for sale in Dayton has been featured on HGTV’s Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein’s Instagram account.
The Finkelsteins star in a HGTV series called “Cheap Old Houses,” inspired by their Instagram account (@cheapoldhouses) that has 1.9 million followers.
Credit: Coldwell Banker Heritage
The couple most recently featured a home that was previously the longtime residence of Dayton architect, Paul P. Brown.
The house, located at 462 Elm Grove Drive, is still on the market and is listed for $299,900, Coldwell Banker Heritage Realtor Beth Seall said Wednesday morning.
She explained there have been a lot of people interested in this house.
Credit: Coldwell Banker Heritage
The mid-century home, built in 1958, sits on a wooded, double lot. It has three beds and three baths, the listing description said. Throughout the house, there are retro-style finishes including original light fixtures and tile.
Several other homes in the Dayton area have previously been featured on the “Cheap Old Houses” Instagram page.
