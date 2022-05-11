dayton logo
Mid-century Dayton home for sale featured on HGTV couple’s Instagram

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
Updated 1 hour ago

A mid-century home for sale in Dayton has been featured on HGTV’s Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein’s Instagram account.

The Finkelsteins star in a HGTV series called “Cheap Old Houses,” inspired by their Instagram account (@cheapoldhouses) that has 1.9 million followers.

This mid-century home, built in 1958, sits on a wooded, double lot in Dayton. It has three beds and three baths, the listing description said. Throughout the house, there are retro-style finishes including original light fixtures and tile. The house, located at 462 Elm Grove Drive, is listed for $299,900. It was most recently featured on HGTV’s Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein’s Instagram account (@cheapoldhouses). PHOTO COURTESY: COLDWELL BANKER HERITAGE

This mid-century home, built in 1958, sits on a wooded, double lot in Dayton. It has three beds and three baths, the listing description said. Throughout the house, there are retro-style finishes including original light fixtures and tile. The house, located at 462 Elm Grove Drive, is listed for $299,900. It was most recently featured on HGTV's Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein's Instagram account (@cheapoldhouses).

Credit: Coldwell Banker Heritage

The couple most recently featured a home that was previously the longtime residence of Dayton architect, Paul P. Brown.

The house, located at 462 Elm Grove Drive, is still on the market and is listed for $299,900, Coldwell Banker Heritage Realtor Beth Seall said Wednesday morning.

She explained there have been a lot of people interested in this house.

Credit: Coldwell Banker Heritage

Credit: Coldwell Banker Heritage

Credit: Coldwell Banker Heritage

The mid-century home, built in 1958, sits on a wooded, double lot. It has three beds and three baths, the listing description said. Throughout the house, there are retro-style finishes including original light fixtures and tile.

Several other homes in the Dayton area have previously been featured on the “Cheap Old Houses” Instagram page.

For more information on the home, click here.

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

