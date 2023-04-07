Mobile coffee trailer opens in West Milton with hope to expand

After less than a year of building the trailer from the ground up with her husband, Billy, she now serves the West Milton area seven days a week at 12 S. Miami St., depending on scheduled events.

The menu features popular espresso-based drinks like americanos, cappuccinos and lattes in addition to Lotus plant energy-based drinks. Teague said she wanted to find an option for non-coffee drinkers that still gave them caffeine. She described the taste of the energy drinks as something similar to an Italian soda. The drinks come in different flavors and edible glitter is also an option.

Teague said the company uses Mechanicsburg-based Hemisphere Coffee Roasters for its beans.

The Beanhive Coffee Company is a family-run business. Teague works with her daughter-in-law and plans to have her niece and husband help with events.

“Our future goal is to get a second mobile to travel the United States and leave this mobile here for my daughter-in-law and son,” Teague said.

For more information about The Beanhive Coffee Company, visit their Facebook or Instagram pages.