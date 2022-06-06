Mode X Tequila Bistro to hold grand opening Wednesday: ‘We can’t wait to share it with everyone’

Mode X Tequila Bistro was planning to begin their soft opening on Tuesday, May 24, but delayed the opening to spend additional time on training and to obtain supplies that were delayed beyond their control, Andzik explained. He said it feels great to finally be at this point.

“This is the result of over two years of development and hard work. After extensive renovations and accomplishing so many things along the way, this moment is very special,” Andzik said. “Being locally owned and operated makes it an even more extraordinary accomplishment and we are so proud of what we have created. We can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

Mode X Tequila Bistro features authentic Mexican food that is Latin inspired.

Oscar Rodriguez, the general manager and co-owner of Mode X Tequila Bistro, is from Mexico. He created the menu from scratch. Rodriguez previously told Dayton.com their authentic, classic recipes are elevated by cooking with tequila.

Mode X Tequila Bistro’s menu includes tacos de birria, tamales, chile en nogada, chilaquiles and much more. The bistro also has a full service bar with 12 signature cocktails featuring tequila.

“We are planning to offer 100 or more tequila labels eventually and will also offer tequila tastings and special events in the future,” Andzik, said. “Our late night kitchen and modern restaurant setting, along with our large outdoor patio, unique menu and bar, will prove that Mode X isn’t just a restaurant - it is an experience!”

“This is not just another Mexican restaurant. We’re something unique,” Rodriguez previously said. “We want to bring back the nightlife here at the Greene.”

Combined Shape Caption Mode X Tequila Bistro, a tequila bar with authentic Mexican food, is holding a grand opening on Wednesday, June 8 at The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek. Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones Combined Shape Caption Mode X Tequila Bistro, a tequila bar with authentic Mexican food, is holding a grand opening on Wednesday, June 8 at The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek. Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Mode X Tequila Bistro will be open 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.