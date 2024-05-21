Monster Jam coming to Nutter Center this fall, tickets on sale now

Organizers in a news release said the excitement begins at the Monster Jam Pit Party. Fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs and take pictures. Activities include the Sand Box play area, UNOH tire demonstration, coloring and temporary tattoo station, and new photo ops, including the chance to take a photo with the championship trophy. The Pit Party is the only means of allowing fans close access to the Monster Jam teams and have an insider’s look at how these trucks are built to stand up to the competition.

Fans are encouraged to get to their seats early to experience Monster Jam Trackside approximately one hour before the event start time. Featured festivities include competition previews, driver interviews, giveaways, opening ceremonies and power rush truck introductions.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the dexterity to control 12,000-pound trucks capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles per hour.

Advance sales are happening now on Ticketmaster.com for Monster Jam Preferred Customers. General public sales begin Tuesday, May 21. Fans can still sign up for free to become a Monster Jam Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

HOW TO GO

What: Monster Jam

When: Nov. 2-3; Saturday: 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. (Event Time) and 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. (Pit Party - event ticket and pit pass required for entry); and Sunday: 1 p.m. (Event Time) and 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. (Pit Party - event ticket and pit pass required for entry).

Where: Wright State University Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

Tickets and more info: Ticketmaster.com or www.monsterjam.com/en-us/events/dayton-oh/nov-02-2024-nov-03-2024/