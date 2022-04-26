National Pretzel Day: Where you can score a free pretzel

Today is National Pretzel Day and what better way to celebrate than with a free soft pretzel!
Two local bakeries are dishing out the sweet and salty treats for no cost on Tuesday, April 26.
1. Smales Pretzels Bakery
Smales Pretzel Bakery, located at 210 Xenia Ave. in Dayton, is giving away one free soft pretzel to guests between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The bakery says this is the only Tuesday of the year that the shop is open. National Pretzel Day shirts will be available for $18.
Smales Pretzels Bakery is a fifth-generation, family-owned bakery. The business was founded by owner Emma Smales’ German-born great-great grandfather Rudie Schaaf in 1895 and was later refined by his daughter (for whom she is named).
For more information, visit the bakery’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/SmalesPretzelBakery/?ref=page_internal).
2. Philly Pretzel Factory
Philly Pretzel Factory, located at 1063 S. Main St. in Centerville, is also giving out free soft pretzels.
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Philly Pretzel Factory has an array of dips to go with your soft pretzel including yellow mustard, spicy brown mustard, super hot mustard, honey mustard, melted cheddar cheese, cinnamon and butter cream.
For more information, visit the store’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/ppfcenterville).
