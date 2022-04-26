dayton logo
National Pretzel Day: Where you can score a free pretzel

Smales Pretzel Bakery with German-born Rudie Schaaf opening Gem City Pretzel on Warren Street in 1906, not long after he arrived in Dayton as a boy in 1895. The shop's current location at 210 Xenia Ave. dates back to 1926, when his daughter, Emma, moved it there and renamed it.

By Natalie Jones
Updated 2 hours ago

Today is National Pretzel Day and what better way to celebrate than with a free soft pretzel!

Two local bakeries are dishing out the sweet and salty treats for no cost on Tuesday, April 26.

Smales Pretzel Bakery, located at 210 Xenia Ave. in Dayton, announced that it would be adding cheese as a dip option for its pretzels. It will cost 50 cents for a 2 ounce container.

1. Smales Pretzels Bakery

Smales Pretzel Bakery, located at 210 Xenia Ave. in Dayton, is giving away one free soft pretzel to guests between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The bakery says this is the only Tuesday of the year that the shop is open. National Pretzel Day shirts will be available for $18.

Smales Pretzels Bakery is a fifth-generation, family-owned bakery. The business was founded by owner Emma Smales’ German-born great-great grandfather Rudie Schaaf in 1895 and was later refined by his daughter (for whom she is named).

For more information, visit the bakery’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/SmalesPretzelBakery/?ref=page_internal).

The Philly Pretzel Factory location in Centerville will celebrate National Pretzel Day by giving out one free pretzel to each customer on April 26. SUBMITTED

2. Philly Pretzel Factory

Philly Pretzel Factory, located at 1063 S. Main St. in Centerville, is also giving out free soft pretzels.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Philly Pretzel Factory has an array of dips to go with your soft pretzel including yellow mustard, spicy brown mustard, super hot mustard, honey mustard, melted cheddar cheese, cinnamon and butter cream.

For more information, visit the store’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/ppfcenterville).

Ed and Julie Horan have opened Philly Preztel Factory, the first location in Ohio. KARA DRISCOLL/STAFF

