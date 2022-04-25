dayton logo
First-ever Spirit Showcase happening this weekend at downtown Dayton distillery

Dayton Barrel Works is hosting its first-ever Spring Spirit Showcase April 30.

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
Updated 1 hour ago

Dayton Barrel Works is hosting its first-ever Spring Spirit Showcase after success at its Bourbon & Whiskey Bash last fall.

“We want everyone to be able to explore the world of spirits,” said Abby Umstead, event marketing coordinator for Dayton Barrel Works and The Dayton Beer Company.

The showcase on Saturday, April 30 from noon to 3 p.m. will feature more than 50 spirits - Vodkas, Rums, Gins, Tequilas, Absinthe and much more - available for tasting.

General admission tickets are $50 and include 10 spirit samples, entertainment and a commemorative rocks glass. VIP tickets are $75 and include an additional 10+ high end spirits, only available to VIP ticket holders.

ExploreAnother Rapid Fired Pizza location closes in the Dayton area

Below is a list of spirits that will be available:

· Hendrick’s Lunar Gin

· Hendrick’s Orbium Gin

· Crystal Head Vodka

· Stoli Elit Vodka

· Hatozaki Finest Japanese Whiskey

· Hatozaki Small Batch Japanese Whiskey

· Cutty Shark Scotch

· Grand Corralejo Tequila

· Milagro Select Barrel Reserve Reposado Tequila

· Flor De Cana Centenial 12 Year Rum

· Selva Rey Owner’s Reserve Rum

· Armagnac Castarède Cognac

· Blood Orange Solerno

“In addition, we’ll be showcasing all of our spirits, including our most recent gold award winners at the 2022 U.S. Open Whiskey Championship, Miami Valley Rye Whiskey, Gypsy Queen Absinthe Blanche and Altschul’s Corn Whiskey,” Umstead said.

Dayton Barrel Works, located at 318 E. Second St. in Dayton, was named one of the top five whiskey distilleries in the U.S. during the championship.

“Come on in! We have a big, open space,” Umstead said. “Assuming it’s going to be a nice day, we will have the patio doors open.”

ExploreWaffle House to open location in Xenia

Tickets will be available for purchase at the door. To purchase tickets online, click website.

For more information, call Dayton Barrel Works at 937-228-2337.

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

