BreakingNews
Dayton business owners come out on top in chicken wing competition
X
Dark Mode Toggle

New bar with upscale craft cocktails opens in Oregon District

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
17 minutes ago

NextDoor, a new bar featuring upscale craft cocktails and more, has opened in Dayton’s Oregon District at 454 E. Fifth St. near Rebel Rebel Tattoo and Brim on Fifth.

The bar’s soft opening to “iron out some kinks and get situated” began Friday, March 3.

ExploreDayton business owners come out on top in chicken wing competition

The opening comes less than two weeks after Dayton.com confirmed with Denver Williams, a zoning specialist with the city of Dayton, that a building permit was under review by the city’s building division for plans to re-establish occupancy. The permit has since been “finaled.”

According to the commercial building permit, the applicant, Austin Smith (Mandj Inc.), desired to reestablish occupancy of the two-story building. The project description of the permit states the kitchen will not be used.

ExploreFirst African American Master Blender coming to Dayton’s Wright-Dunbar district

The space previously housed Tumbleweed Connection, a fixture in the Oregon District for over 40 years. The space sat empty for nearly a year after the former bar owners said they had been locked out of the establishment on social media.

NextDoor will be open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily. For more information, visit the bar’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@NextDoorDayton).

In Other News
1
Dayton business owners come out on top in chicken wing competition
2
First African American Master Blender coming to Dayton’s Wright-Dunbar...
3
Wright State grad reflects on second season of HBO Max’s ‘College...
4
7 to be honored at YWCA Dayton’s Women of Influence luncheon
5
Culture Works’ 100-voice community choir to kickoff Campaign for the...

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top