New bar with upscale craft cocktails opens in Oregon District

NextDoor, a new bar featuring upscale craft cocktails and more, has opened in Dayton’s Oregon District at 454 E. Fifth St. near Rebel Rebel Tattoo and Brim on Fifth.
The bar’s soft opening to “iron out some kinks and get situated” began Friday, March 3.
The opening comes less than two weeks after Dayton.com confirmed with Denver Williams, a zoning specialist with the city of Dayton, that a building permit was under review by the city’s building division for plans to re-establish occupancy. The permit has since been “finaled.”
According to the commercial building permit, the applicant, Austin Smith (Mandj Inc.), desired to reestablish occupancy of the two-story building. The project description of the permit states the kitchen will not be used.
The space previously housed Tumbleweed Connection, a fixture in the Oregon District for over 40 years. The space sat empty for nearly a year after the former bar owners said they had been locked out of the establishment on social media.
NextDoor will be open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily. For more information, visit the bar’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@NextDoorDayton).
