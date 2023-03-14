New coffee bar to open this week in Huber Heights

Customers will be able to move between both spaces through a newly added doorway in addition to a newly expanded patio expected to open towards the end of April, Fisher said.

B-Side Coffee Bar will feature everything from drip coffee, pour overs and cold brew to espresso, lattes and teas. The bar will also have a large wine selection in addition to baked goods, bagels, breakfast sandwiches and more. The owners noted they will have a limited food menu as they get started.

Fisher explained having a full kitchen allows them to have elevated bar food during taproom hours featuring chicken from Chicken Head’s and pizza and cookies from The Cookieologist, among other options.

“We’re very lucky to be able to work with other local small businesses,” Meholick said.

The coffee bar is sourcing coffee from multiple roasters throughout the Dayton area and state. Pettibone Coffee is the bar’s primary roaster, Fisher said. All syrups at the bar are made in house.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The owners said they are looking forward to being the community’s only locally-owned coffee shop.

“We’re filling a hole in Huber Heights... with having the coffee shop,” Fisher said. “Everything else is chain or commercial.”

“That’s a big part of who we are,” Meholick added. “People need somewhere to go. People need somewhere to call their own.”

B-Side Coffee Bar will have St. Patrick’s Day-themed drinks throughout opening weekend. The owners said they are still hiring for kitchen and bar staff.

For more information about B-Side Coffee Bar, visit www.bsidecoffeebar.com or the establishment’s Facebook or Instagram pages.