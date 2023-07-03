New coffee shop to open Tuesday in West Milton

Cafe 19, an Englewood coffee shop that opened in 2019, is opening a second location in West Milton at 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 4.

The West Milton spot, located at 7 S. Miami St., will be a traditional coffee house without a full kitchen or drive-thru, co-owner Dillon Allen previously said. Customers can expect their Englewood coffee menu with coffee flights, locally made pastries and bagels and the ability to order ahead. This location will have more seating compared to the Englewood location.

The coffee shop plans to be open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. A grand opening ceremony will be planned after the 4th of July holiday week.

The owners of Cafe 19 have been wanting to open a second location for about a year, but have had their eyes on West Milton for over two years.

“We’ve been so busy in Englewood that we needed another location somewhere kind of close by for people to go to,” Allen said.

Cafe 19 has plans to open a coffee trailer later this year and a third location by next year.

The original coffee shop is located at 19 E. National Road in Englewood. For more information visit www.cafe19.co or the coffee shop’s Facebook page.