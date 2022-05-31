New farmers market to open Thursday in Wright-Dunbar neighborhood

A new outdoor farmers market is opening Thursday, June 2 in the Wright-Dunbar neighborhood after postponing its opening last week due to weather.
Oak & Ivy Family Market will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the last Thursday of each month through October.
Aimee Plesa, organizer of the market and owner of Speakeasy Sweets, said they will have a little bit of everything including original pieces of artwork, resin jewelry, baked goods, heirloom apples and much more. Below is a list of vendors for this week’s market:
Cabin Fever Confections - gourmet cookies with vegan and gluten-free options
Color Street Nails with Jen Harover - dry nail polish strips
Dayton Micro-Greens - micro-greens
Fine Art by HD - original artwork
His & Hers Creations - crochet towels and dish rags, coasters/trivets, paracord bracelets
HullaBallew Boutique - children’s clothing, burp cloths, wash rags, felt toys, teething toys
Midnight Pleasure - bath and beauty products, massage items, mugs, window signs
Simply Samantha Boutique - resin jewelry, clothing, accessories
Speakeasy Sweets - cake balls and cake pops, breakfast goods, cupcakes in a jar
Stillwater Valley Orchard - garlic, heirloom apples and pears, preserves, spice blends, teas
Plesa told Dayton.com the idea behind starting a weeknight market was to give her business and fellow 2nd Street Market vendors another market to sell their products.
“We’re also going to be starting with a bunch of first-time vendors,” she said. “So, it’s really exciting to give people who’ve wanted to do this, but haven’t for one reason or another, that chance to get out there and learn and branch out on their own.”
Each Oak & Ivy Family Market will also have an “event within the event.” Plesa said this week’s market will featuring a seedling giveaway. Future events are expected to include a back to school supply giveaway and book giveaway.
Plesa explained shopping local and supporting local has always been her passion and the market is a continuation. She said shopping local allows residents to talk one-on-one with creators and receive products with a personal touch.
“We’re just trying to bring everyone together,” Plesa said. “My whole driving force behind this is to bring the community and families together. People can shop, relax, get to know each other and have fun.”
Oak & Ivy Family Market is located at 700 Anderson Goodrich Court in Dayton. For more information, visit www.oakandivymarket.com or the market’s Facebook page.
