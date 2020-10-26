New hibachi-style restaurant coming soon in Troy

A new hibachi-style restaurant is gearing up to open in Troy.
The restaurant has already joined the Troy Chamber of Commerce, according to the organization’s Facebook page.
“If you are a Japanese food enthusiast, this is the place for you,” chamber officials said.
We have reached out to the owners of Megumi Hibachi and will update this story with any new details.
For more information, check out the Megumi Hibachi Facebook page at www.facebook.com/megumitroy. The restaurant’s phone number will be 937-335-7335.
