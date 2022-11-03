BreakingNews
Mz. Pickles Sandwich Shop to close this month in Miamisburg
New Italian restaurant to open at Dayton Arcade

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

A restaurant with authentic Italian food and an extensive wine selection is coming to the Dayton Arcade.

Est! Est!! Est!!! will open at 45 W. Fourth Street in the Arcade’s Commercial and Fourth Street buildings, according to a press release from Cross Street Partners.

Construction on the 5,520 square-foot space is set to begin in the next few weeks, with an expected opening date of spring 2023, the press release said.

The restaurant will be led by Chef Simone Conosciani of Rome, Italy.

“Being Italian, it has been a life-long dream of mine to bring authentic Italian cuisine to the United States,” Chef Conosciani said. “Living in the United States has given me nothing but further inspiration for all types of cuisine from around the world. The pure expression of culture through food, in my opinion, is magical.”

Est! Est!! Est!!! will serve an array of appetizers, brick oven pizzas, handmade pasta, gelato, and other authentic Italian dishes, the press release said. Guests will be able to enjoy a variety of cocktails and wines as well.

The restaurant at the corner of Fourth and Ludlow Streets will have an intimate feel with exterior and interior patio dining, the press release said

According to the press release, Est! Est!! Est!!! is an extension of Mayfair Hospitality’s flagship restaurant in downtown Winston-Salem, North Carolina that has been in operation since early 2022.

The new restaurant will join a growing list of food-based businesses with plans to open at the Arcade, including Table 33, Gather by Ghostlight and 6888 Kitchen.

For the latest information about the arcade, visit www.arcadedayton.com or the Arcade’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages.

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

