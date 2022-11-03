New Italian restaurant to open at Dayton Arcade

The restaurant will be led by Chef Simone Conosciani of Rome, Italy.

“Being Italian, it has been a life-long dream of mine to bring authentic Italian cuisine to the United States,” Chef Conosciani said. “Living in the United States has given me nothing but further inspiration for all types of cuisine from around the world. The pure expression of culture through food, in my opinion, is magical.”

Est! Est!! Est!!! will serve an array of appetizers, brick oven pizzas, handmade pasta, gelato, and other authentic Italian dishes, the press release said. Guests will be able to enjoy a variety of cocktails and wines as well.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

The restaurant at the corner of Fourth and Ludlow Streets will have an intimate feel with exterior and interior patio dining, the press release said

According to the press release, Est! Est!! Est!!! is an extension of Mayfair Hospitality’s flagship restaurant in downtown Winston-Salem, North Carolina that has been in operation since early 2022.

The new restaurant will join a growing list of food-based businesses with plans to open at the Arcade, including Table 33, Gather by Ghostlight and 6888 Kitchen.

For the latest information about the arcade, visit www.arcadedayton.com or the Arcade’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages.