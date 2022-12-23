New music from Dayton rapper Candy Barz takes unpopular opinion, drops new music today

The contrarian: “The new single is a play on the word mistress. I like to take the unpopular opinion. Everybody thinks the side chick is somewhere doing whatever the guy says and waiting on him hand and foot. I don’t see it that way. I see it as mutually beneficial and then, when it’s not benefitting her, the mistress is going to cause a problem. It was fun to write that and I’m excited because we’re getting ready to start shooting a mini movie inspired by the song.”

Joint effort: “Working with Sleeko is so fun. He engineered most of our songs for our projects, but I actually found a new sound being produced by him. I love working with him. It was definitely to my benefit, but we help each other because I’m the street team. I’m out here touching people and talking to people and he’s a powerhouse always putting music out. He’s got two more projects coming before the end of the year.”