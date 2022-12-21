New lounge coming to downtown Dayton in former spot of Therapy Cafe

“What’s going to differentiate us from other bars and lounges in our local proximity is that we are going to allow people to also have an exclusive experience,” Parrott said.

Guests will be able to have premium bottle service, concierge service and sections available for reservations, Parrott said. The Reserve on Third can be described as a cocktail lounge during the early evening and starting at 10 p.m. on the weekends there will be a DJ giving a nightclub vibe, she explained.

Parrott recalled the downtown Dayton area having a rich nightlife when she was growing up with several clubs including Masque, Club Vex, Foundry, The Vault Nightclub, Pulse Nite Club, A-List Lounge and Club Aquarius.

“There was a niche that used to be there that currently has dissipated and needs to be filled,” Parrott said. “It’s something the city needs and once it’s open, I feel like it’ll actually help put Dayton, as far as the nighttime scene, I think it’ll help put Dayton on the map in regards to that.”

The Reserve on Third will feature two outdoor patios in addition to the indoor space, several picture-worthy moments, a warm and inviting environment, cocktails and a small kitchen menu, Parrott said.

She added that the lounge will look nothing like it used to, but the bar will be in the same place.

The couple is in phase one of the remodeling process and hopes to be open by summer.

“To be able to create a space like we’re creating for the city of Dayton, I just feel extremely blessed and so does Eddie,” Parrott said. “We’re super excited for people to see and be in the space and experience everything that we’re going to have to offer. It’s going to be incredible.”

The lounge is expected to be open Wednesday through Sunday. For more information about The Reserve on Third, visit its Facebook or Instagram pages.

Parrott is also the owner of After 5, a women’s online clothing boutique that will soon have a brick-and-mortar location in the Fire Blocks District.

She said her goal is to give women a space where they can feel safe, regain their confidence and find themselves again.

“Sometimes you need a little confidence booster and the best way to do that is really through clothing,” she said.

Parrott said she hopes to open the store, that also doubles as an event center during non-operational hours, at the beginning of February.

For more information about After 5, visit /www.shopafter5clothing.com or the boutique’s Facebook or Instagram pages.