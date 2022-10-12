New music from ‘House of the Dragon’ actor has a Dayton connection

In related news, expect Guided By Voices to perform next season at the Schuster Center.

At the 2022 Dayton Region Walk of Fame induction, held today at Sinclair Community College, inductee Neal Gittleman, Dayton Philharmonic artistic director and conductor, mentioned the possibility of presenting a DPO Rockin’ Orchestra Series concert featuring fellow inductee Guided By Voices. By the end of the ceremony, a representative for Guided By Voices, who were unable to attend while on tour, confirmed the band’s interest in collaborating. Stay tuned.