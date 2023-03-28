New neighborhood bar to open in Xenia

A neighborhood bar with beachy décor is bringing a little piece of paradise to Xenia.
Waydo’s Sand Bar, located at 109 Cincinnati Ave. is expected to open in the next month, according to owners Chrissy and Jeremiah Waydo.
The full bar will feature two pool tables, two dart machines, leagues, board games, karaoke and a limited food menu. The owners said they are expecting to start off by opening 10 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday.
Jeremiah, a Xenia native, told Dayton.com he wanted to open a bar so he would have a place to play pool. Chrissy, a Florida native, said her number one priority is making sure the bar is a safe place for women.
“Having somewhere that he can play pool and I can sit and feel comfortable (is important) because I’ve had a couple of bad experiences out and about with some of my girlfriends,” Chrissy said. “I just want girls to feel safe.”
Credit: Natalie Jones
The couple met in Florida over 15 years ago. They have bartending experience and plan to bring some of their favorite aspects from Florida establishments to the Xenia community. Chrissy explained she misses the beach and the bar makes her feel at home.
When they acquired the building six years ago, Chrissy said it was a mess, so they gutted it and cleaned it up. The building most recently housed 5 Points Tavern, which closed in 2012. Jeremiah noted the building housed one of the first fire houses in Xenia in the 1800s.
The couple said they hope to eventually expand the bar by having a full menu of homecooked meals, 24-hour food service and Sunday youth days where kids can learn to play pool, darts or just have a safe place to hang out.
“We just want a nice, hometown place where you can hang out, have fun and feel comfortable,” Jeremiah said.
Waydo’s Sand Bar is currently hiring for bartenders, bar backs and weekend security. For more information, visit the bar’s Facebook page.
