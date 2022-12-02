dayton logo
New pet supply store in downtown Dayton holds grand opening today

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

A new pet supply store with pet food delivery, a self-serve dog bathing station and more is holding a grand opening celebration today in downtown Dayton.

Norman’s Pet Supply Co is located at 225 N. Main Street next to Flying Pizza in a space that formerly housed Strings Attached, a knitting supply store.

“Our goal of being down there is to make things a lot more accessible to people who live downtown,” said Brittany Clausing, who owns the store with her partner, Donny Bussinger. “To me, when I lived in the Oregon District I wish I could have walked to everything.”

Clausing explained the idea to have a pet supply store had been a longtime idea that finally came to life once they found the right spot. She said their goal is to be a convenient, one stop shop that’s close to home or work to make the everyday life of owning pets in the city a little easier.

Norman’s Pet Supply Co will have their own food line, manufactured in Ohio, offering 11 different varieties for dogs and four different varieties for cats, she said.

“We believe in the ingredients. We believe in the product,” Clausing said. “We have transitioned our personal dogs to that food and we have had very good results.”

Other items the pet supply store will carry include treats from small-batch companies, leashes, bandanas, toys, grooming products and more. She said there is also a selection of quirky items like socks, stickers and greeting cards.

Clausing explained that 95 percent of the items in the store are made in the United States. She said she focused on buying items from women-owned, minority-owned businesses. Some of the products sold are even locally made, she added.

If you’re wondering about the name, Clausing does have a dog named Norman. She said he is a 7-month-old Pomeranian that she got around the same time the store was coming to life.

Clausing said as they get going they hope to host adoption events for local rescues, nail trim days and have a groomer on site available to bathe animals.

“I like the idea of being able to be a destination for the people that live downtown,” Clausing said. “Not only is it useful and things that people need, but also just like a fun place to come.”

Norman’s Pet Supply Co is open daily with flexible hours. Clausing said the store will begin with opening 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. A ribbon cutting was held Friday, Dec. 2.

For more information, visit the pet supply store’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

