New pizza shop to open next week in Bellbrook

Gionino’s Pizzeria is opening its third Dayton area location at 4447 W. Franklin St. off of Wilmington Pike in Bellbrook at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

“This store is going to look very much similar to our other two stores,” said franchise owner Tony Clark.

The 1,600-square-foot pizzeria will offer takeout and delivery only.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Gionino’s Pizzeria opened its first Dayton location at 1528 E. Third Street in 2019, followed by a Kettering location at 4015 Far Hills Avenue in 2021. The franchise started over 30 years ago in Tallmadge, a suburb of Akron.

“When I was growing up I would cut grass on the weekends and then take the money, go across the street and buy their pizza,” Clark said. “It became my favorite as a kid.”

After he finished graduate school and moved to Dayton, he opened DK Effect, an arcade bar in the Huffman Historic District. Clark owned the building next to it and had an epiphany. “Why not bring my favorite pizza to Dayton?” he said.

Gionino’s Pizzeria is known for its pan-crust pizzas made with provolone cheese and a sweet homemade sauce, in addition to fried chicken, salads, Italian subs and much more.

Pizza and fried chicken isn’t normally paired up in the Dayton area, but Clark encouraged customers to give it a try because where he grew up in Northeast Ohio it goes hand in hand.

“Bellbrook is a really good fit. We already have a store in Kettering servicing a little bit of Centerville. This is going to help us move south and fill in the gaps,” Clark said.

Gionino’s Pizzeria is in the process of bringing a fourth location to the Dayton area. Clark said he hopes to have an announcement within the next 60 days.

The Bellbrook location will be open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. For more information about Gionino’s Pizzeria, visit www.gioninos.com.