New ramen restaurant applies for liquor license in Englewood

A new ramen restaurant could be coming soon to Englewood.
According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, TBCHEN INC DBA Ninja Ramen applied for a D-5 permit on Feb. 13 for 375 W. National Road.
The restaurant space previously housed China Palace and sits next door to Englewood City Hall and Fire Station 98.
Ninja Ramen will join several other establishments with plans to open in Englewood.
Full Circle Brewgarden, a new brewery and kombuchery featuring a garden with around 300 different plant species, has plans to open at 324 Union Blvd. next to JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard this summer. The Cookieologist and Slide Thru’s ghost kitchen concept featuring Chicken Head’s also has plans to open next to the custard shop at 322 Union Boulevard sometime soon.
Dunkin,’ located at 849 S. Main Street, opened in Dec. 2022 and is holding a grand opening Tuesday, Feb. 21. El Rancho Grande, located at 7712 Hoke Road, celebrated its grand opening last month.
As soon as we learn more about Ninja Ramen, we will update this story.
