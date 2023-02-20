X
Dark Mode Toggle

New ramen restaurant applies for liquor license in Englewood

Credit: Russell Florence

Credit: Russell Florence

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
29 minutes ago

A new ramen restaurant could be coming soon to Englewood.

According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, TBCHEN INC DBA Ninja Ramen applied for a D-5 permit on Feb. 13 for 375 W. National Road.

The restaurant space previously housed China Palace and sits next door to Englewood City Hall and Fire Station 98.

ExploreNew brewery, kombuchery plans to open in Englewood

Ninja Ramen will join several other establishments with plans to open in Englewood.

Full Circle Brewgarden, a new brewery and kombuchery featuring a garden with around 300 different plant species, has plans to open at 324 Union Blvd. next to JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard this summer. The Cookieologist and Slide Thru’s ghost kitchen concept featuring Chicken Head’s also has plans to open next to the custard shop at 322 Union Boulevard sometime soon.

ExploreCookies, sliders and more coming to Englewood

Dunkin,’ located at 849 S. Main Street, opened in Dec. 2022 and is holding a grand opening Tuesday, Feb. 21. El Rancho Grande, located at 7712 Hoke Road, celebrated its grand opening last month.

As soon as we learn more about Ninja Ramen, we will update this story.

In Other News
1
Oregon District pub reopens kitchen today after brief closure
2
New event center opens in downtown Dayton
3
TELL US: Where is your favorite place for donuts in Dayton?
4
WORTH THE DRIVE: Dinosaurs take over Louisville Mega Cavern
5
Jersey Mike’s opens in Troy, more locations on the way

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top