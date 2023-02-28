New restaurant, bar to open inside Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway

She said the restaurant will feature bar food including burgers, pizza, tacos, sandwiches and more.

Barstool Sportsbook is joining four other dining venues at the racino: Skybox Sports Bar, Take 2 Grill, Wahlburgers and Zombie Dogz.

A ribbon cutting is planned for Friday, March 10 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., but the space will not open to the public until Sunday, March 12 at noon. For more information about Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, visit www2.hollywooddaytonraceway.com.