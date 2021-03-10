New restaurant in Northridge is serving up pizza and Turkish-inspired family recipes

Prior to opening the restaurant, Sabirzhon Makhmudova worked at a pizza restaurant in Connecticut, where the family lived in the early 2000s. His daughter Gulnaz worked as a fashion designer before moving to the United States.

Makhmudova purchased the restaurant building, which previously housed a Denny’s restaurant, in 2018. In 2019, the restaurant was damaged by the Memorial Day tornadoes that significantly impacted its Northridge neighborhood.

“The roof and floor were damaged in the tornado, and we had to fix everything,” Gulnaz Makhmudova said. “So our opening date was pushed back.”

Explore New Thai restaurant sets opening date on Far Hills Avenue

Pizza from the Dayton Village Pizza Restaurant in Northridge. Credit: Dayton Village Pizza Restaurant Credit: Dayton Village Pizza Restaurant

Apart from the selection of pizza, wings and other American food, customers can look forward to indulging in Turkish favorites, like mixed grill platters, with four different types of meat, salad, rice, bread, hummus and desserts. The restaurant is working on a second menu that will expand its Turkish offerings.

The Turkish Special from Dayton Village Pizza Restaurant in Northridge. Credit: Dayton Village Pizza Restaurant Credit: Dayton Village Pizza Restaurant

The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. It offers dine-in, carryout and delivery to those within four miles of the restaurant. Customers can call the restaurant at 937-567-0775 to place a carryout order.

For more information about Dayton Village Pizza, visit its Facebook page.