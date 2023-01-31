New restaurant opens in former location of El Greco’s Pizza Villa

D’oir’s Restaurant has a variety of menu items including loaded baked potatoes, pizza, chili, tuna nachos, burgers and more. The loaded baked potatoes can come topped with turkey and chili, steak and shrimp, chicken and broccoli or several other variations. Lewis said the restaurant will also feature Soul Food Thursdays.

“I just love to cook so most of everything here is going to be made from scratch,” Lewis said.

She also noted all seasonings and sauces are homemade.

“Every food you taste in here is going to be different than what you can find around the city,” she said. “That’s why our logo is the taste of the city.”

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The restaurant also offers 10 percent discounts for students, seniors and veterans. Delivery is available in Dayton and Trotwood.

Lewis said she hopes to expand in the future by adding additional locations.

El Greco’s Pizza Villa was located at 3976 Salem Ave. for 66 years, Lewis said. She has already met many people who recall going to the restaurant when they were a kid. El Greco’s survived major disruptions in 2019, including a water emergency and the Memorial Day tornadoes, but the forced shutdown of dine-in services due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 caused the restaurant to close.

For more information about D’oir’s Restaurant, call 937-813-1194. The restaurant is open daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Lewis said expanded hours are being planned after the grand opening in order to become a late night option.