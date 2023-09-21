New restaurant to open in former location of Salsas in Riverside

El Taco Veloz Mexican Street Tacos is coming soon to the former location of Salsas Mexican Restaurant in the Airway Shopping Center near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Salsas Mexican Restaurant closed its doors at 4904 Airway Road in Riverside on March 31. Before Salsas, the space previously housed Pepito’s Mexican Restaurant.

El Taco Veloz Mexican Street Tacos has a location at 922 Business 28 in Milford near Cincinnati.

The restaurant offers tacos, burritos, nachos, quesadillas, enchiladas and fajitas as well as house specials like Steak Diego, Parrillada La Chingona, Chimichangas and more.

The Milford location is brightly colored with artwork featuring calaveras.

Dayton.com has reached out to the owner for more details. We will update this story as we learn more.