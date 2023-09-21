BreakingNews
New restaurant to open in former location of Salsas in Riverside

New restaurant to open in former location of Salsas in Riverside

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

What to Know
By
39 minutes ago
X

El Taco Veloz Mexican Street Tacos is coming soon to the former location of Salsas Mexican Restaurant in the Airway Shopping Center near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Salsas Mexican Restaurant closed its doors at 4904 Airway Road in Riverside on March 31. Before Salsas, the space previously housed Pepito’s Mexican Restaurant.

El Taco Veloz Mexican Street Tacos has a location at 922 Business 28 in Milford near Cincinnati.

ExploreDayton-area culinary instructor competes on Food Network’s ‘Halloween Baking Championship’

The restaurant offers tacos, burritos, nachos, quesadillas, enchiladas and fajitas as well as house specials like Steak Diego, Parrillada La Chingona, Chimichangas and more.

The Milford location is brightly colored with artwork featuring calaveras.

Dayton.com has reached out to the owner for more details. We will update this story as we learn more.

ExplorePHOTOS: Local chefs show off creativity at Diced in Dayton competition
In Other News
1
Must-see home haunts in the Dayton region
2
Prominent Ohio talent agent dies: ‘He had a lot of passion to give to...
3
Beavercreek grad reflects on ‘Jeopardy!’ win: ‘It reinforced the idea...
4
Dayton-area culinary instructor competes on Food Network’s ‘Halloween...
5
Centerville Fall Fest adds Oktoberfest to all-day community celebration

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top