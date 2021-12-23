Hamburger icon
dayton logo
X

New roof in store for Victoria Theatre

Victoria Theatre/FILE
caption arrowCaption
Victoria Theatre/FILE

What to Know
By , Dayton
17 minutes ago

The Victora Theatre is getting its first fully new roof in 32 years.

“The new roof is being paid for through endowment funds and ongoing fundraising efforts,” said Ty Sutton, Dayton Live president and CEO, in a release.

Organizers say the project has begun with vacuuming up loose gravel and all new materials being lifted to the top of the theatre.

“We had to spend around $3,000-$5,000 countless times throughout each season to patch multiple holes. All of these patches were temporary solutions to our overarching need for a new roof and we are so thankful to be able to embark on this project,” said Darrell Abner, Dayton Live’s vice president of facilities, in a release. “It will end up saving the company thousands of dollars in the future and keep the interior of the theatre in beautiful shape.”

In addition, the Schuster Center, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2023, is also due for a new roof.

“We are currently raising funds for this project and the PDAC grant application is part of that process - more than $1 million is need,” Sutton explained.

For updates about these projects, follow Dayton Live on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok @daytonlive365.

In Other News
1
BEST OF DAYTON: Rose Music Center continues growing with another big...
2
How to recycle your holiday tree to help conservation efforts
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 16, Dayton native fell short in final...
4
PHOTOS: Dayton’s gorgeous Arcade reborn in 2021
5
Best friends, artists open shared studio space with night and day...

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top