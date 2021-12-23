New roof in store for Victoria Theatre

“We had to spend around $3,000-$5,000 countless times throughout each season to patch multiple holes. All of these patches were temporary solutions to our overarching need for a new roof and we are so thankful to be able to embark on this project,” said Darrell Abner, Dayton Live’s vice president of facilities, in a release. “It will end up saving the company thousands of dollars in the future and keep the interior of the theatre in beautiful shape.”

In addition, the Schuster Center, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2023, is also due for a new roof.