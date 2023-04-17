New rooftop restaurant, bar to open in downtown Dayton

In addition to promising an Instagram-worthy menu and views, the drinks will join in the fun. The restaurant says the bar program will feature an extensive cocktail menu with a focus on bourbons and premium liquors from Asia, Europe and South America. The cocktails will feature fun garnishes like baseball-shaped ice cubes and edible glitter.

“As a sneak peek to the beverage menu, every artful cocktail will tell a tale,” noted the release. “The drink ‘Living in the Clouds’ reflects the joy of travel with global inspirations, like Japanese Ozeki sake from Japan, St. Germain elderflower liqueur from France, mandarin juice from China, and jasmine tea from India. As a playful riff, the cocktail is topped with cotton candy that references the ballpark nearby and the clouds above this rooftop destination.”

The bar will also have a beer and spirits list offering local brews and an assortment of European selections that match the inspiration of the hotel’s European design, the release says.

“The city’s industrial past comes alive in a lofted setting with exposed ceilings, copper finishes, custom millwork, and stained concrete floors that are softened by modern furnishings that prioritize come-as-you-are comfort,” the release said. “Whether you sit indoors or out, there is something to be seen. Firepits and glass railings pull the eye to the terrace, but modern décor keeps you coming back for more inside.”

The Foundry will be open for dinner service and will offer live entertainment.

The restaurant does not have an exact opening date at this time. In March, when the hotel first opened, officials said the restaurant was expected to follow in April or May.

For more information and updates, visit www.thefoundryrooftop.com or the restaurant’s Instagram or Facebook pages.