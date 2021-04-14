New upscale condos progressing near I-675 in Centerville area: 3 things to know

The builder of a multimillion-dollar condominium development in Washington Twp. wants to break ground near Interstate 675 in the coming months.
Here are three things to know about the McEwen Townhomes project:
The project estimated at more than $15 million at 7575 McEwen Road just south of Interstate 675 received final development plan approval from Washington Twp. trustees last week.
The upscale condos will be priced starting in the $450,000 range, Simms said. They will average about 3,000 square feet of living space and include two-car garages, he added.
The development will be built on 3.7 acres, about 70% of which be residential housing and the remainder greenspace, township records show. Developers say they want the rooftop balconies to help the project feel like an urban park setting.