Oakwood boutique sets closing date
Oakwood boutique sets closing date

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

Leeli+Lou, an Ohio-based women’s boutique, is closing its Oakwood location next week.

Owner Elisa Alspaugh told Dayton.com the boutique is closing on Tuesday, March 28. She said she decided to not renew her lease because of her commute to the store from Cincinnati as well as personal matters.

Alspaugh said she opened the Oakwood store, located at 2512 Far Hills Ave., in March 2019. Just after the store celebrated its one-year anniversary, the coronavirus pandemic began.

“We survived and did great,” Alspaugh said. “It’s bittersweet. I’m going to miss it so much.”

Leeli+Lou was founded by Alspaugh’s best friend, Elizabeth Lance, who launched the boutique in Cincinnati. One of their mutual friends, Julie Twyman, opened a store in Oxford.

Alspaugh recalled she decided to open a Leeli+Lou store in the Dayton area after she took her daughter to the University of Dayton for a tour. She said the tour guide suggested she open a store here.

“I actually lived in Dayton when I was younger and graduated from Troy High School, so it kind of felt like going home,” Alspaugh said.

She said when they got home from the tour, she ended up finding the Oakwood spot online and the rest is history.

Alspaugh said she has enjoyed owning a boutique in the Dayton area and was thankful to have the kindest customers, neighbors and employees.

“I love the interaction with people,” Alspaugh said. “I love my employees. It’s like I have a bunch of extra daughters.”

Alspaugh plans to take a break from the fashion industry and do a little traveling before regrouping and deciding what’s next.

Leeli+Lou has several deals leading up to the closure. For more information, visit www.leeliandlouoakwood.com or the boutique’s Facebook page.

Alspaugh confirmed the Cincinnati and Oxford Leeli+Lou locations remain open.

