Ohio open call virtual auditions for ‘American Idol’ happening next week

What to Know
14 minutes ago
The search for the next “American Idol” has begun.

The hit singing competition, which will enter its seventh season on ABC and 22nd season overall, will hold open call virtual auditions for Ohio on Wednesday, Sept. 6 via Zoom.

During this season’s first round of “American Idol,” hopefuls can sign up to audition face-to-face in front of producers and receive real-time feedback.

For the fourth year in a row, “Idol Across America,” the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar, features audition days for all 50 states plus Washington, D.C.

Last season’s “Idol” champ was 18-year-old Iam Tongi of Kahuku, Hawaii. The standout season memorably featured pop singer Michael Williams of Mason who advanced to the top 20. Country singer Jon Wayne Hatfield of Goshen also made an impact during auditions.

Visit www.americanidol.com/auditions for more information on “Idol Across America” and specific audition details, locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.

