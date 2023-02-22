Ohio State Fair’s 2023 concert lineup includes KIDZ BOP, Ludacris and more

The Ohio State Fair’s 2023 concert lineup will provide a variety of genres for fairgoers this summer, including country, rap, rock and children’s music.
Credit: Skip Bolen/Getty Images
KIDZ BOP returns for the fair on July 26, opening day, to perform its “Never Stop Live” show at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25.
Ludacris will perform on Aug. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 and $55.
Styx with special guest Foghat will perform Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 and $50.
Tyler Hubbard with special guest Matt Stell will perform Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 and $50.
Tickets for all four announced shows will go on sale Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. Concerts will be held at the Celeste Center. Concert tickets include admission to the fair and can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair
