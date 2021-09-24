Oregon District spice shop to get new home, having moving sale

After that, people can go to spiceparadisedayton.com and facebook.com/SpiceParadiseDayton for ordering and to see what’s for sale.

Spice Paradise also makes dry soup mixes that are stocked at Dorothy Lane Market and can be made by boiling eight cups of water and adding the mix to the pot to the time on each soup’s directions.

The shop has held classes in the past such as a cheese making class in partnership with St Anne’s Cheese Company. Massey said she plans to keep holding classes in the new location and is looking for more partnerships for classes.