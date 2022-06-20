Oregon District Summer Garden Tour blends beauty, history this weekend

“We’re very excited to showcase beautiful gardens in our neighborhood along with the historic architecture of our beloved residential area,” said Allison Swanson, OHDS president. “And we’re especially excited because with COVID we were not able to do the garden tour the past two years. Our neighbors are very passionate about their gardens and excited to show them off. So, we welcome avid garden fans to come and join us.”

The event will feature nine unique tour stops including architectural components from a Victorian home constructed in 1884 to federal brick style homes.

“Our neighborhood is an integral part of the downtown community,” said Violet Johnston Hobbs, OHDS vice president. “So, we really want to make sure this tour is something that really highlights the beauty of living in a downtown urban setting.”

The Oregon Historic District Society's 2022 Summer Garden Tour will be held Saturday, June 25. Credit: OREGON HISTORIC DISTRICT SOCIETY

At Newcom Park, local vendors will be spotlighted. You’ll find native plants from Down Nature’s Path LLC and be able to purchase gardening gear from Decor on a Dime.

As a tour bonus, retired Wright State University history professor Roy Vice will provide specific details about the historic nature of the neighborhood.

During the tour attendees can participate in as many stops as they would like but are not required to attend all nine stops. There will also be selfie opportunities.

Tickets are available for $15 through Eventbrite.