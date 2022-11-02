Owner of Morgan’s Catering to open restaurant in Wright-Dunbar

According to the press release, Morgan previously worked as an executive chef at Mojo’s in Troy and as a dining supervisor at the University of Dayton. He operated Morgan’s Catering out of The Entrepreneur’s Marketplace in Wright-Dunbar and launched a food trailer in 2021.

“Opening his first brick-and-mortar location in Wright Dunbar, where he created his food following, was the next logical step in his business,” the press release said.

The new restaurant is under construction.

According to the press release, Morgan has three employees and plans to add 10 more. The restaurant is expected to be open noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and once a month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Sunday brunch.

For more information or updates, visit Morgan’s Catering’s Facebook page.