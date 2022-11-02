BreakingNews
Owner of Morgan’s Catering to open restaurant in Wright-Dunbar
Owner of Morgan's Catering to open restaurant in Wright-Dunbar

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
35 minutes ago

Executive Chef Phillip Morgan, the owner of Morgan’s Catering, has signed a three-year lease with Wright Dunbar, Inc. to bring a new restaurant to the Dayton neighborhood.

The new restaurant, Morgan’s Fine Cuisine, is expected to open in early 2023 in the former space of Texas Beef and Cattle Company, located across the street from newly opened W. Social Tap & Table.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

Texas Beef and Cattle Company closed in 2021 after operating for five years at 1101 W. Third Street. The owners previously said the residual effects of the pandemic — a labor shortage and rising meat prices — are what led to the decision to close.

Morgan’s Fine Cuisine will feature a dynamic menu that reimagines food trends and experiments with fusion cuisine, a press release from Erica Hubler, the director of real estate for Wright Dunbar, Inc. explained.

According to the press release, Morgan previously worked as an executive chef at Mojo’s in Troy and as a dining supervisor at the University of Dayton. He operated Morgan’s Catering out of The Entrepreneur’s Marketplace in Wright-Dunbar and launched a food trailer in 2021.

“Opening his first brick-and-mortar location in Wright Dunbar, where he created his food following, was the next logical step in his business,” the press release said.

The new restaurant is under construction.

According to the press release, Morgan has three employees and plans to add 10 more. The restaurant is expected to be open noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and once a month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Sunday brunch.

For more information or updates, visit Morgan’s Catering’s Facebook page.

ExploreChef specializing in birria tacos opens brick-and-mortar today in Miamisburg

